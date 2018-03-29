Tanzania: Security Beefed Up As Chadema's Top Brass Is Brought to Dar es Salaam Court

Dar es Salaam — Police have beefed up security around the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday, March 29) where ruling on the bail application for Chadema's top leaders is expected to be made.

The main opposition party's national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General for Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (Member of Parliament, Iringa Urban) and Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban) were charged on Tuesday facing eight counts of sedition and raising discontent and illwill for unlawful purposes.

Resident Magistrate in-charge Wilbard Mashauri ordered the accused to remain in remand until today after going through the competing submissions presented by the prosecution and the defence sides.

And as expected, the six were brought to the court at around 8:00 AM on Thursday, March 29, amid tight security.

Police officers, dressed in civilian clothes, were conducting security search on those passing through the main entrance of the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court.

Chadema supporters have been barred from accessing the area. They have gathered themselves into various groups outside the court.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Mbowe is facing seven counts; Rev Msigwa is facing three counts, while the rest are facing two counts each.

The prosecution alleged that the accused persons committed the offences on February 16, at Kinondoni Mkwajuni and Buibui Grounds in Kinondoni District.

The prosecution team comprises of Principal State Attorneys Faraja Nchimbi, Zainabu Mango, Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita and State Attorney Wankyo Simon, while the defence team comprises of advocates Peter Kibatala and Hekima Mwasiku.

The latter argued that their clients were entitled to bail as the alleged offences were bailable and that the cited reasons were not contained in section 148 (5) of the Criminal Procedure Act which governs bail issues.