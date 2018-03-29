Lesotho - Border Crisis Which Upset King Letsie III Dates to Zuma Era

analysis

The diplomatic incident between South Africa and Lesotho which saw that country's King Letsie III reportedly being mistreated by South African officials at the border between the two countries dates back to the Zuma administration, it emerged on Wednesday. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Lesotho King Letsie III was furious when he was kept waiting for an hour at the Maseru post by South African officials who objected to his security guards carrying weapons. This happened in January and the Lesotho government complained to both then President Jacob Zuma and then International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

But both of them ignored the complaints, Lesotho's foreign minister Lesogo Makgothi told Daily Maverick in an interview on Wednesday. On Tuesday he took up the issue with new International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu "and she immediately jumped to it", Makgothi said.

After meeting Makgothi, Sisulu announced on Tuesday that she would personally travel to Maseru to apologise to King Letsie. She said Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had been despatched the same day to the border post to resolve the administrative problem.

Makgothi said the king was travelling to Durban on private business. Oddly, there was no problem when he entered...