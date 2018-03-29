29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Rwanda - Mysterious Disappearance of South African Maverick 'Lion' Orsmond Alarms Family

About six weeks ago a South African went missing in Rwanda, where he was living and working illegally, just as diplomatic relations between the two countries began to thaw. The fact that he was a critic of Rwanda's government has his family speculating that he was abducted, but for now there seem to be more smoke and mirrors than real clues. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

"Happy birthday, Mr President, so when would you like to kill me?"

This is the first and last sentence in an unpublished short book with some drawings and dark poetic criticism against Rwandan president Paul Kagame's rule, written by 60-year-old Leon Orsmond.

The freelance advertising creative is, by all accounts, a maverick, the kind of guy who, under apartheid in the 1980s, was a regular in Soweto drinking holes and once almost got killed by a gang.

He's a free spirit, but his friends and family say he has a big heart - and very distinctive looks. Locals in the Kigali neighbourhood where he's been living - illegally for the past eight years after entering the country on a 30-day tourist visa - called him "Lion".

Friends and family think it strange that someone like...

