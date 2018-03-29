South Africa: Theatre Review - Meet Me At Dawn - Poetic, Tender and Funny

analysis

The script for Meet Me At Dawn never takes itself too seriously despite weaving a deeper story about love, loss, false hopes, what-ifs and if-onlys. By LESLEY STONES.

Sand beneath your feet isn't what you expect when you enter a theatre.

It's a quick way to get your attention though, as you crunch towards your seat and realise that a stage at the Market Theatre has turned into a deserted island.

Soon two women wash up, gasping, retching, and shivering, then one of them leaps into a joyful frenzy at the miracle of being alive.

That's how Meet Me At Dawn begins, a gorgeous play by British writer Zinnie Harris brought to exuberant life by Pamela Nomvete and Natasha Sutherland.

There's a riddle to the play that I sit there trying to solve, as do the two characters. A niggling, Waiting For Godot style puzzle of who they are, where they are and crucially, what they're doing there. Something going on below the surface, beyond the bare facts of two incompetent sailors who were larking around on a boat when it capsized.

Nomvete plays Robyn, the short, practical, stable, thinking type, and Sutherland plays her girlfriend Helen, her polar opposite...