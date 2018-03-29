Cameroon: Li Keqiang Meets With President Paul Biya of Cameroon

On the afternoon of March 23, 2018, Premier Li Keqiang met at the Great Hall of the People with President Paul Biya of Cameroon, who was in China for a state visit.

Li Keqiang expressed that China and Cameroon enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship. On March 22, President Xi Jinping held fruitful talks with Mr. President, making new plans for the development of bilateral relations. China is willing to, together with Cameroon, increase political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation so as to push forward China-Cameroon relations to new highs.

Li Keqiang pointed out that China and African countries including Cameroon are developing countries and share common interests of development. China provides assistance for Cameroon within its capability and never attaches any political conditions. China supports Chinese enterprises to invest and establish business in Cameroon, and is willing to work with Cameroon to make innovation in cooperation patterns in infrastructure and industrial park construction, so as to assist the sustainable development of Cameroon's economy. Against the current circumstances, all sides should make joint efforts to safeguard trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, abide by market principles and business rules, and oppose protectionism.

Paul Biya agreed with Li Keqiang's comment on bilateral relations. He said that Cameroon-China traditional friendship has lasted over half a century. Bilateral relations have been constantly deepened with remarkable achievements yielded from cooperation in various areas. He thanked China for providing Cameroon with strong support and assistance in such areas as economy, society and culture. Cameroon will continuously remain committed to deepening the friendly and practical cooperation between Cameroon and China to propel bilateral relations to new highs.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng attended the meeting.