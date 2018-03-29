Nigeria: Once You Destabilse Middle Belt, Nigeria Will Go Into Interminable Crisis

Lafia — The National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has said once the Middle Belt region of Nigeria is destabilised, Nigeria will go into an interminable crisis.

The APGA scribe stated this yesterday in Lafia during the 15th years anniversary celebration of the establishment of Radio Nigeria (Precious FM) Lafia, adding that his worry was because the Middle Belt is the belt holding Nigeria together.

According to him, "the reason why government was established in the first instance is that citizens concede their rights to elected representatives so that they will use that power to give them peace and stability for their society to move forward.

"Once that peace is destabilised, there will be problem. That is my worry about Nigeria today because I have been in the ministry of

defence and I understand the overwhelming responsibility which the country is going on now."

Maku, who is a former supervising Minister of Defence, said he would continue to make the point that all governments, especially at the state level, have their number one responsibility to peace.

"When we were here, we saw the root of this crisis taken place in 2001. We rose to the occasion and brought it down and there was stability. Today, this crisis is becoming like a diabetes; you are treating it today, tomorrow it worsens," Maku noted.

He, however, concluded by appealing to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, to make all the federal government broadcast outfits sited in Nasarawa State are back on air because they provide jobs and facilities for Nasarawa people to express themselves and as well educate the public.