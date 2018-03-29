28 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aso Savings Denies Milost Global's U.S.$250 Million Investment Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aso Savings and Loans Plc has denied refuted media reports that an American private equity firm, Milost Global incorporated had concluded plan to invest $250 million into the institution.

Aso Savings, according to a report by Business Post, said in a statement that it had not entered into any agreement with Milost Global.

It therefore appealed to members of the public to disregard the information, describing it as "false."

It stated: "The management of ASO Savings & Loans Plc is aware of the recent news in the print and electronic media suggesting that Milost Global Inc is set to inject $250million equity capital into ASO Savings & Loans Plc.

"We dismiss this claim and wish to state that ASO had at no time issued any notice to Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as purported in the media. ASO Savings & Loans Plc has not entered into any agreement with Milost Global Inc. Members of the public are implored to disregard the false news that has pervaded the media.

"Any change to ASO's business structure or operations will be duly communicated by the Bank through the appropriate channels. ASO will continue to strive to be the Mortgage Bank of choice and explore innovative ways to meet the housing needs in Nigeria."

Nigeria

Flavour On Why He Adopted Semah G. Weifur

Nigeria superstar Flavour has said he adopted Semah G. Weifur, a visually-impaired young Liberian to prove to the world… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.