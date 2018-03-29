29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Do We Tell Young Girls About Lack of Women's Sporting Coverage?

analysis By Kirsten Van Heerden

Apart from a few tweets and some print articles, coverage of the women's matches has been appalling.

During the Pink ODI earlier this year, where the Proteas beat India in a nail-biting Duckworth-Lewis adjusted finish, everyone was on the edge of their seats.

In the match that followed, there were moments of despair and moments of brilliance. We were hooked on the drama.

If you weren't near a television it was no problem, News24 had live scoring to keep you updated, Radio 2000 broadcast live commentary of the match, or you could stream via DSTV if you wanted to.

But, what about the Protea women?

Did you know that the women's team were also playing one-day matches at the same time - with many games on the same day as the men?

Many weren't.

As a result, we missed some moments as exciting and as drama filled as in the men's game. We missed 18-year-old Laura Wolvaardt become the youngest ever woman - and second fastest - to get to 1,000 ODI runs; we missed Shabnim Ismail's four-wicket haul; and we missed Mignon du Preez hitting a 118 ball 90 to steer her team to victory in the last over...

