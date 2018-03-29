South Africa: Rectron Seals Deal to Distribute Revolutionary Drones

IN line with indications that spending on robotics and drone solutions will more than double in the next few years, Rectron, the South African distributor of technology products, has added ground-breaking range of consumer drones of Chinese firm, Dà-Jiāng Innovations (DJI), to its growing portfolio.

The popularity of drone technology is expected to rise significantly.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that spending on robotics and drone solutions will more than double from $103,1 billion in 2018 to $218,4 billion by 2021.

"There's little doubt that drone fever has also hit the local consumer market and will continue to grow over the coming years," said Matthew Hall, Product Director at Rectron.

He said as this trend continues, Hall said the company wanted to ensure its resellers could provide customers with the top technology available.

'DJI's innovative product range represents exactly that," he said.

Among other innovations DJI has introduced to the market include Mavic series, including Mavic Pro and Mavic Air.

Daria Chan, Global Sales and Marketing at DJI, said through considerable support of the service which Rectron offers, they would together provide clients with greater value.

"DJI was looking to partner with a distributor that was very strong in technology and marketing. Rectron ticked all the right boxes and we are thrilled to be partnering with them," Chan said.