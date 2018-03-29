29 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rectron Seals Deal to Distribute Revolutionary Drones

Tagged:

Related Topics

IN line with indications that spending on robotics and drone solutions will more than double in the next few years, Rectron, the South African distributor of technology products, has added ground-breaking range of consumer drones of Chinese firm, Dà-Jiāng Innovations (DJI), to its growing portfolio.

The popularity of drone technology is expected to rise significantly.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that spending on robotics and drone solutions will more than double from $103,1 billion in 2018 to $218,4 billion by 2021.

"There's little doubt that drone fever has also hit the local consumer market and will continue to grow over the coming years," said Matthew Hall, Product Director at Rectron.

He said as this trend continues, Hall said the company wanted to ensure its resellers could provide customers with the top technology available.

'DJI's innovative product range represents exactly that," he said.

Among other innovations DJI has introduced to the market include Mavic series, including Mavic Pro and Mavic Air.

Daria Chan, Global Sales and Marketing at DJI, said through considerable support of the service which Rectron offers, they would together provide clients with greater value.

"DJI was looking to partner with a distributor that was very strong in technology and marketing. Rectron ticked all the right boxes and we are thrilled to be partnering with them," Chan said.

South Africa

Family Wants Answers After Relative Murdered in Hospital

Tapiwa Chipika, a Zimbabwean, is believed to have been strangled in a ward Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.