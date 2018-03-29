29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Are Jacob Zuma's Lawyers Abusing the Legal Process and Acting Unethically?

analysis By Pierre De Vos

Former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear in court on 6 April to face racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud, charges. However, his legal representatives have suggested in the media that they may bring an application to review and set aside the decision of the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions) not to accept their representations to have the charges against Zuma dropped. This would be unethical and would constitute an abuse of legal process.

We all know that when former president Jacob Zuma said many years ago that he wanted his day in court so that he can answer allegations that he is guilty of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud, he was not being honest. Instead his lawyers have done everything they possibly can to prevent Zuma from seeing the inside of a courtroom. They have been able to do this because they are being paid by the state and have unlimited resources to fund their legal shenanigans on behalf of Zuma.

Late last year the SCA (Supreme Court of Appeal) alluded to this fact, and predicted that Zuma's lawyers will continue to use every trick in the book to protect Zuma from having to answer on charges...

