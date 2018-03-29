South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Limpopo Rapist

The Mokopane Regional Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a pensioner at Lesodi Mmotlana Village, near Mokopane.

Tshepo Samuel Moruwane, 19, was convicted of two counts of rape and housebreaking.

During his trial, the court heard that the accused targeted elderly women in the community at night.

"In this incident of August 28, 2016, the accused broke into the house of the 74-year-old complainant and raped her twice before robbing her of ... R1 000. The complainant could not identify him," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

During the trial, the State submitted that the DNA evidence connected Moruwane to the crime.

"The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, denying any involvement in the crimes. However, the court rejected his version and found him guilty as charged," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Liezel del Frate said the accused failed to show any remorse despite the DNA evidence. He has also been linked to two other rape incident since then.

Director of Public Prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence.

News24