Uganda: Damn You Chickpeas, the Spoiler of Ethiopian Food

Never tasted Ethiopian food before? For your initiation, eat the Ethiopian vegetable dish, chefs at Hotel Acacia City along Kira road in Kamwokya advise.

This is a combination of about three meals: injera, misr and shiro. Injera is almost synonymous with Ethiopian food. It is white bread with a sponge-like look that can be made from any wheat, rice or corn flour. This particular one was made out of rice.

It tastes a bit like the English pancakes but without the sweet taste. It is so large that it has to be folded on the sides to fit on the tray. Misr is a creamy, hot and spicy red lentil dish. If you are not into spicy food, this is a no-go area.

But for the spice-loving foodies, the misr and injera complement each other so well; more or less saccharine like roasted chicken and plantain (gonja).

Misr is finger-licking good - after all, Ethiopian food is eaten without any cutlery.

As for shiro, it's a sauce prepared out of chickpeas with grated onions and lots of garlic. On top of giving off a noisome look and smell, the shiro is so flat and tasteless; you can hardly go beyond the first lick.

Furthermore, the meal is served with cooked beetroot. Now, if you are not into beetroot in juice, imagine it cooked and eaten.

It tastes sweet, alright, but it does not discard of its 'medicinal' smell or natural red dye. The meal is completed with Irish potato wedges as well as half-boiled carrots and steamed sukuma wiki.

There are also the tasty cabbages cooked with sugar as part of the meal. The meal is indeed vegetarian and is one of those you should try out for a culinary adventure.

Well, Hotel Acacia City's dull ambiance did not help my initiation into Ethiopian food; but overall, the meal is worth a try for someone who wants to expound on his or her food variety.

