Zimbabwe: Simbanegavi to Release Second Album

Gospel musician Tendai Susan Simbanegavi is set to end her 10-year sabbatical with the release of a new album titled "Nenyasha" tomorrow at Pamukute Hall in Gutu.

The Gutu-bred musician said she had taken a long break due to financial constrains but is now back and confident that the album will bring back her glory in the gospel scene.

"I took a 10-year break because things were hard financially but God showed me the way and I am back. I called the album 'Nenyasha' because it is by his grace that I am here now. I am aiming high and I am looking forward to making more music," she said.

Simbanegavi ventured into showbiz in 2002 and she released her debut album "Mwari Pindurai" in 2008.

On the forthcoming project, a five-track album, Simbanegavi roped in the services of Kuda Maestro and recorded her album at Black Identity Studios.

Songs on the album are "Nzira Yekuenda Kuna Jesu", "Makaita", "Noah", "Zvinoita nyasha," and "Mwari Pindurai".

Simbanegavi said she will start working on the videos soon after the album launch. Performing at the launch will be Zim Totem Afro Jazz band, Ras Pomby and Chiremba Hwesa. Entrance is $3 ordinary and $2 for children.

Simbanegavi said she is ready to make progress in her career and would like to work with Diva Mafunga, Amos Mahendere, Mechanic Manyeruke and Pastor Haisa.

"I am ready to take over from where I left and gospel fanatics should look out for exciting projects," she said.