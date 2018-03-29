Ghana: Advisory Board for Community Water and Sanitation Agency Inaugurated

press release

A nine-member Board for the Community Water and Sanitation Agency of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has been inaugurated.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sector Minister, Hon Joseph Kofi Adda, noted that the Board was inaugurated at a very critical time when close to 40% of Ghanaians in the rural areas had no access to improved water supply.

Mr Adda, therefore, urged the Board members to bring their expertise to bear on the operations of the Agency in order to address the peculiar water challenges of the country.

The Minister noted that since the establishment of CWSA, it had not gone through any re-engineering. The time, according to Mr Adda, had come for the Agency to be re-tooled and re-engineered to deliver effectively on its mandate.

He disclosed that government had procured a credit facility of US $ 47 million from the World Bank for expansion in the water sector. The Minister mentioned issues of water quality, pricing and reliability which, he said, should engage the attention of the Board.

On issues pertaining to procurement, the sector Minister asked the Board to be diligent and ensure there was value for money in all their transactions for the benefit of the country. He congratulated members on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would live up to expectation.

Responding to the Minister's address, the Board Chairman, Mr. Kwesi Edufo Yankey, urged his colleagues to work hard to support the effort of the Ministry o deliver on its mandate.

Mr Yankey assured the Minister of the Board's commitment to delivering in order to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them.

Other members of the Board are Mr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, Mr. Remy Bonpira Puoru, Mr Cosmos Balazuma Kambozie, Mr Donnan K. Tay, Mr Patrick Acheampong, Naba Moses Abaare Appiah IV, Miss Vida Duti and Madam Rose Afua Appenteng.