Ghana: KRIF Ghana Holds Workshop and Exhibition On Quality Products

press release

The second edition of the KRIF Ghana Workshop and Product Exhibition has taken place in Accra.

The workshop, organized by KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery, provided a platform for stakeholders and customers of the stationery industry to be abreast of new developments and innovations that provide value for money and offer excellent customer experience about quality products, as against the havoc of substandard goods.

The workshop and Exhibition, which took place on the theme: Quality that rewards the customer, also provided the platform to launch the 'Half Price Promo'

Speaking at the opening of the workshop and exhibition, the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, described the exportation of substandard goods as fraud and the importation of such goods with hard-earned foreign exchange as a drain on a country's economy.

Rev. Okosun condemned the practice of short changing customers with products which did not meet standards. He reiterated the need for all products to carry certification marks as proof that products met the required standards. Products, he said, should, however, not just carry certification marks for their sake, but that the certification marks should come from internationally-approved bodies.

Rev. Okosun maintained that customer services were key to the provision of quality service and the delivery of quality solutions, hence KRIF Ghana had made available, at affordable prices, durable office equipment across the country. In addition, he said, the company offered after sale and maintenance services to customers without charges.

He said the 'Half Price Promo', scheduled to be held from April 16 to April 30, would afford customers the opportunity to purchase office equipment in large quantities at affordable prices--precisely at half the original price of the product.

This, Rev. Okosun said, demonstrated their care for customers over the 23 years of KRIF Ghana's operations in Ghana, adding that it was actually a way of giving back to customers to appreciate their marketing with them.

Participants at the workshop included representatives of the banking and hospitality industries while products on exhibition included Olympia money counting machines, fire-proof and burglar-proof safes, binding machines, cash registers, smoke detectors and alarm systems

KRIF Ghana Limited products are of the brand of national leading distributors of SHARP of Japan, UCHIDA of Japan, HERLITZ of Germany, BSC of Germany, PELIKAN of Germany, TECHNO EXPRESS of Spain, and DIPLOMAT of Korea, EAGLE of Hong Kong, KEVRON of Australia, BANTEX of Denmark and INTEC of England.

For or the first time in Ghana KRIF introduced the Olympia Money Counting Machines which, among other capabilities, have high grade counterfeit detection, customer display unit and the ability to count weak and old notes.

It also has fire filing Cabinets Fire and Data Safes which provide effective protection of valuables against fire.

Source: ISD (G. D. Zaney & Priscilla Serwah Adjarkoh)