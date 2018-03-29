29 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zambian Sekeleti Arrives in Malawi for Praise and Worship Concert

By Mpho Musowa

Zambian gospel artist, Ephraim Sekeleti Mutalange has arrived in the country for a praise and worship concert.

He was spotted arriving at Kamuzu International Airport.

The famed singer will perform at Bingu International Convention Centre on Friday March 30, 2018.

Ephraim will be supported by The Great Angels choir and Mighty POV.

The show will start at 8 o'clock in the evening and will also see the return of the Joshua Generations.

Tickets are pegged at Mk10000, Mk20000 and Mk40000.

Selling points are: BICC business centre, Area 18 Puma filling station, Total Steers City centre and Cheza Cafe in Game Complex

