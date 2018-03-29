29 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Marondera Hit By Shortage STI Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Marondera — People infected with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) here are failing to access treatment at local clinics as the health centres have run out of the medication.

The development has raised concern among healthcare advocacy groups that the infected persons could expose their partners to the diseases.

National AIDS Council (NAC) Mashonaland East manager, Wilfred Dube said scores of residents were being forced to purchase STI drugs from private pharmacies due to the shortages at public health centres.

However, some patients were failing to buy the pills from private pharmacies due to high costs, exposing their partners at risk of infection.

"Local clinics have run out of critical STI medication. Most infected people are being advised at the clinics to buy treatment from pharmacies," said Dube.

"Most STI cases come in two or three dosages but, due to the economic hardships, some patients can only afford to buy one treatment instead of the full dosage and, by so doing, the infection will not completely go, but the STI will recur."

Dube said the drug shortage was seriously undermining NAC's efforts in combating new infections in the province.

He attributed the increase in new STI infections to low uptake of condoms. Marondera, Murehwa and Mutoko have been identified as HIV/AIDS hotspots in Mashonaland East.

Zimbabwe

Authorities Summon Activists Who Planted Banana Trees in Potholes

The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has summoned and ordered activists from a Kadoma-based NGO to submit a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.