27 March 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Old Mutual Records $219m Profit

Integrated financial services group, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited (OM) said its profit after tax went up 139 percent to $219 million profit surge in the full year to December 31, 2017 from $91,8 million due to improved business performance across all the company's units.

Old Mutual chairman Johannes Gawaxab on Monday day said the group's adjusted operating profit - which is comprised of operating profit plus a normalised investment return on shareholder funds - was up 25 percent from $76,1 million to $95,5 million.

"This was due to higher life, banking asset management profits and increased long term investment returns on the back of a higher asset base," he said in a statement accompanying the group's financials for the year under review.

The banking business recorded a net surplus growth of seven percent from $39,2 million to $42,1 million mostly driven by non-interest income as well as an improved non-performing loan ratio.

