Uganda: 13-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Creating Radio System

Given Kayondo receives his award from John Mary Odoy of Citizens Platform for Democracy and Accountability.

In upcountry Bushenyi, little-known Given Kayondo (13 years) last year surprised residents when he created a radio system that was able to transmit to schools within 1km of his former school, Parental Care nursery and primary school.

At that time, the 12-year-old P7 pupil, had been moved by reports that schools in the neighbourhood lacked teachers. He hoped the learners would at least be able to benefit from listening in to the goings-on in his classroom. Orphaned early, Kayondo was raised and inspired by his uncle Aaron Barigye, a radio mechanic in Bushenyi. It was from him that he learnt the necessary skills.

Although he had once dreamt of joining King's College Budo, Kayondo is now a student at Kitabi Seminary. Kayondo's contraption would later gain the attention of the annual Celebrating Womanhood campaign, eventually winning him the JVJ award for innovation, last week.

The award is named after three African American female mathematicians, Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughn and Katherine Johnson, who were involved in US Space project in the 1940s and in 2016 inspired the award-winning movie, Hidden Figures.

During the award celebrations held at Ngamba island in Lake Victoria, many were moved that a young mind would be so inspired to give back to the community. Consequently, award organizer Sara Nsigaye Kizza is convinced that Kayondo's innovative mind should be supported.

"He scored aggregate 6 at PLE and I think he should be helped to join either Mengo SS or King's College Budo, which are technically better endowed," she said. "It surprises me that neither the education ministry nor the Uganda Communications Commission are looking to support such brilliant minds."

As of last week, several women activists were still trying to get one of the two schools to admit Kayondo.

Other winners on the day included 14-year-old Brian Gumisiriza of Mubende, who scooped the Yvonne Namaganda award for going out of his way to fend for his siblings. Namaganda is the pupil remembered for dying during the Budo Junior School inferno in 2008 while heroically trying to rescue as many of her schoolmates as possible.

Gumisiriza's family was left destitute; so, he dropped out of school and took up domestic chores, supporting his three siblings. He worked in the neighbourhood gardens, picking up leftover maize from others' harvest, to raise enough food or money to sustain his family.

Meanwhile, Godliver Busingye was honoured with the Lilly Ajarova award for her efforts to mobilize 45 women and training them in how to build underground water tanks.

Other winners

The Wangari Maathai award went to Collin Nantongo for her role in introducing carbon trade in Uganda, as a measure of preserving the environment.

The Victoria Sekitoleko award went to Henry Kasozi for his commitment to enrich others in Mityana, through agriculture using his Nkokonjeru Farmers Union.

The Malala Yousafzai award was given to Proscovia Namujju, who hawks pancakes and fried cassava through Mulago hospital to pay school fees for her three grandchildren, abandoned by their parents.

The Dorcus Inzikuru award went to Patricia Apolot for overcoming adversity to become the reigning Ugandan female kickboxing champion, with several other titles to her credit.

Miria Matembe award was given to senior presidential advisor John Nagenda for his stand against lifting the age limit for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Sarah Ntiro award went to Luzira prison for its contribution to rehabilitating inmates through formal and vocational education.

Maama Sadia award (in honour of Sadia Alli a prominent traffic police officer) went to Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine for her uncompromising stand against corruption in health facilities around the country.

