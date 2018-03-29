Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/Nation Media Group

Diane Shima Rwigara (dressed in pink prison outfit) is escorted out of the Kigali High Court on November 7, 2017.

The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has auctioned off stock owned by Premier Tobacco Company, which belongs to the family of jailed government critic, Diane Rwigara.

The agency says it is owed more than Rwf5 billion ($5.85 million) in tax arrears.

The auction was conducted on Wednesday at Gikondo Industrial Area, where tonnes of tobacco owned by the company had been seized.

The stock went under the hammer for Rwf512 million ($599,040).

It was sold to the highest bidder, Murado Business Ltd.

Anne Rwigara, the family's business representative, said the stock was valued at over Rwf1 billion ($1.17 million).

The family's troubles began last year, shortly after Diane Rwigara, the family's eldest daughter, launched an unsuccessful bid to run for presidency in the August polls.

She was disqualified by the electoral commission and charged with inciting insurrection and forging signatures required of presidential candidates.

Her mother, Adeline Rwigara, is also in detention on charges of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism.