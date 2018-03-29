Nigeria: We Didn't Give Buhari Any Award - Martin Luther King's Family

Photo: CallistusEwelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, second, left, receiving the 2018 Exceptional African Leadership Award from the matriach of the Martin Luther King Family, Naomi King, second, right, during the visit of Martin Luther King Junior’s family to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 26. With them are Senior Special Assistant to the president on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, left, Programme Initiator, Rotimi Vaughan, middle, and Isaac Farru

"The award given to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King"

These were the words of Martin Luther King, Jr Centre on Wednesday following a deluge of requests from Nigerians on the authenticity of the awards purportedly given to President Buhari.

According to the presidency via its official Twitter handle, @ngrpresident and a news release circulated by government-owned News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Buhari on Monday was conferred with the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 by Martin Luther King's junior family.

Media aides to the president, claimed that the award was given by the late civil rights activist's nephew, Isaac Newton-Farris. Quotes were also attributed to the said nephew, urging Nigerians not to vote out Buhari in 2019.

It is not about the person or personality, but it is about the fact. So, I will just counsel Nigerians, I know, I am a visitor it is really not my business, but be careful before you vote this man out of office. - Martin Luther King's Nephew

- Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 27, 2018

Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1954 through 1968.

Coretta Scott King was an American author, activist, Civil Rights leader, and the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. Coretta Scott King helped lead the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. She was an active advocate for African-American equality.