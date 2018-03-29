Angola: Mass Media Ministry Committed to Boosting Regional Press

Saurimo — The Mass Media Ministry is committed to boosting regional press, aimed at enabling all citizens to have access to information, mainly those living in the rural areas.

This was said last Wednesday in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul Province, by the Mass Media minister, João Melo, at a meeting with media professionals working in the eastern part of the country and the C.E.Os of public media organs.

João Melo stated that with this initiative, the Media Ministry would like to see production centres of the public television (TPA) being set up in some provinces, with a view to stimulating and facilitating the production of more regional and local material, without depending so much on the national news bulletins.

He seized the occasion to reveal that the TPA and the public national radio of Angola (RNA) will have their signals extended to other (more remote) areas, however only after it is concluded a study on this issue, which involves the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, and also having into account the full functioning of the country's first satellite (ANGOSAT-1).

The meeting was also attended by the governor of the Lunda Sul Province and the vice governors of Lunda Norte and Moxico, as well as the press officers of the provincial governments of those eastern provinces.