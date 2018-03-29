29 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Miguna Calls on World to Intervene in His Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Miguna Miguna in a Dubai hospital on March 29, 2018.
By Wycliffe Muia

Lawyer and Nasa activist Miguna Miguna now wants the international community to intervene and get him back to Kenya, saying he is suffering.

Speaking from a Dubai hospital, Dr Miguna on Thursday said he has no travel documents and no one was there to facilitate his travel.

"I woke up here in Dubai and I have nothing. I need the international community and everyone on this case," Dr Miguna was heard instructing one of his lawyers on phone to contact the international media.

The lawyer insisted that he would only board a plane heading to Nairobi.

"I'm not going to agree to board anything, because this is against my will. I'm sick I can't even walk. I can't see, they took (away) my glasses, they took everything from me," he said.

Currently, Dr Miguna, who complained of body pains, is hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates.

TESTS

In a statement to newsrooms, the lawyer said he had gone through basic tests which confirmed that police injured him as bundled him into EK722 Emirates flight from Nairobi to Dubai.

"About 50 heavily armed thugs, led by the uniformed Somali policeman who had commanded them on Monday, wrestled me to the ground and sat on me as a group of four different thugs injected substances into my soles, arms, hands, both sides of my ribs and basically all over my body until I passed out," he said.

He added, "Today, at around 5:25am, after the Emirates had landed and passengers were disembarking, I regained consciousness and asked a person seated next to me, who also appeared like a flying squad officer, where we were. He told me that we were in Dubai."

"I have refused to leave the international section of the airport. I will and must return to Kenya as a Kenyan citizen by birth as various courts have ordered."

Kenya

Miguna's Full Statement - How I Found Myself in Dubai

I am at the passenger waiting area at the Dubai International Airport. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.