29 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Congolese Refugees in Eastern Angola in Need of Usd 64 Million

Luanda — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has launched an appeal for USD 64 million fund to assist the refugees of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sheltered in the north-eastern Lunda Norte province in Angola.

At regional level, the financing amount requested by inter-agencies to respond the crisis faced by Congolese refugees and support to citizens of this country is estimated at USD 504 million, said on Monday in Luanda the UNHCR representative in Angola, Philippa Candler.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the seminar on "The Role of Social Communication in Protection of Refugees, " the official said that the $ 64 million requested are to respond to the needs in terms of education, protection, health, hygiene and shelter of Congolese refugees in Lunda Norte.

The official went on to explain that currently 35,000 DRC refugees are registered with the UNHCR, however, only 24,000 are receiving food assistance.

