Miguna Miguna in the "toilet" cell in which he spent 72 hours at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi before he was deported on March 28, 2018.

I am at the passenger waiting area at the Dubai International Airport.

I have gone through basic tests which have confirmed that I was forcefully placed aboard EK722 Emirates Airline flight from Nairobi to Dubai that arrived this morning.

About 50 heavily armed thugs led by the uniformed Somali policeman who had commanded them on Monday, violently broke into the toilet I had been detained incommunicado in at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport, didn't identify themselves, wrestled me to the ground, held onto and sat on me as a group of four different thugs injected substances to both my soles, arms, hands, both sides of my ribs and basically all over my body until I passed out.

Today, at around 5:25am, after the Emirates had landed and passengers were disembarking, I regained consciousness and asked a person seated next to me who also appeared like a flying squad officer, "where are we?" He told me that we were in Dubai.

Three burley men dressed in Air Emirates yellow reflector jackets approached me and rudely demanded that I disembark from the plane.

The most obnoxious one introduced himself as "Njihia", he claimed that a bunch of loose papers he held in his hands were my "documents."

I explained to him that I wouldn't go anywhere with him; that he didn't have my valid Kenyan passport and that he is a criminal who had not only abducted, drugged and forcefully removed me from Kenya against my will and in violation of numerous court orders.

I told the Air Emirates crew that flying an unconscious and drugged man like me from Kenya to Dubai without any documents was a criminal act.

Despite their desperate attempts to force me to the police station and/immigration department at Dubai, I refused and demanded to see a medical doctor.

After much wrangling, I was granted access to a doctor who conducted basic medical tests and confirmed my story.

Additional toxicology tests would require exiting the airport, which I can only do with my valid Kenyan passport - a document the despots illegality confiscated and destroyed in violation of Justice Kimaru's order.

I have severe pain on the left side of my chest, my left wrist, my right elbow and my feet.

I believe that the despots must have injected me with noxious substances.

Anyway, I have made it crystal clear to the United Arab Emirates immigration authorities that I cannot and will not fly anywhere with them except to Kenya.

I have refused to leave the international section of the airport.

I will and must return to Kenya as a Kenyan citizen by birth as various courts have ordered.

The Honourable Justice Odunga issued an order on March 28th that convicted Matiang'i, Kihalangwa and Boinett among others of criminal contempt and ordered that they appear before that court for sentencing today at 10:00am. Justice Odunga also ordered that I be released unconditionally and to attend court today at 10:00am.

I had planned to give a victim impact statement during Matiang'i's, Kihalangwa's and Boinett's sentencing by Justice Odunga. I hope that I will be given a chance to do so soonest.

I am innocent man. My only crimes are that I swore Raila Odinga in as The People's President on January 30, 2018; I head the National Revolutionary Movement (NRM) in order to bring electoral justice, end bad governance and accountability in governance and we are determined to remove the despots from their illegitimate positions of power!

As I return to Kenya either today or tomorrow, I strongly encourage all patriotic Kenyans to remain firm, focused and fearless in the face of an outlaw, authoritarian and illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

The despots must fall.

No retreat! No surrender! Forward ever!

NRM General, Miguna Miguna. Dubai International Airport.March 29, 2018.