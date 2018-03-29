Tanzania: Chadema Leaders Granted Bail, State to Appeal

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

Tanzanian main opposition top brass fail to show up at court.

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 29, granted bail to Chadema's top leaders despite their no show at the courtroom.

In the bail conditions, each remanded leader of the main opposition party would be required to have two sureties who will sign a Sh20 million bond.

The court has ordered party leaders including national chairman Freeman Mbowe to report to the Central Police Station every Thursday.

However, State Attorney Faraja Nchimbi said the prosecution will file petition against the ruling under Section 378 (1) of the Criminal and Procedure Act (CPA).

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (Member of Parliament, Iringa Urban) and Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban) were charged on Tuesday facing eight counts of sedition and raising discontent and illwill for unlawful purposes.