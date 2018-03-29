The Harare Basketball Association League will take a break this Easter holiday and shift focus to the annual inter-provincial games at Peterhouse in Marondera. HBA secretary-general, Tapiwa Zvaraya, said Harare was expected to take at least four teams which include the senior women, senior men, girls under-18 and boys under-18s.

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe competitions president, Joe Mujuru, said they were expecting teams from several provinces to field their teams in the inter-provincials.

"Affiliated provinces like Bulawayo Basketball Association, Mashonaland East Basketball Association have confirmed that they will bring four teams to the inter-provincial games.

"Mashonaland West Basketball Association will be bringing two senior and a junior men's team. Masvingo will bring a single junior men's team.

"Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South and North are not sending their teams whereas Midlands are yet to confirm their status but we are hopeful that they may be able to send their senior teams -- both men and women," said Mujuru.

The inter-provincial games are played every year but last year they were no games as the Zimbabwe national team were playing qualifications for the Afro-basketball tourney which was won by South Africa.

Bulawayo Province are the defending champions in the senior women side while Harare have the title in the senior men section.

Most of the teams in the HBA league are left with four games before the curtain comes down on the season.

Foxes are still leading by two points ahead of City Hornets in the men's category.