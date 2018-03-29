29 March 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dawn Properties in U.S.$4 Million Debt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company, Dawn Properties Limited total debt for the year ended 31 December 2017 stood at US$4.4 million following the construction of the 58 residential cluster units in Marlborough and the purchase of 2.2 ha of land within the Harare Gardens from City of Harare.

The group total income closed at US$7.1 million compared to US$4.4 million recorded in 2016 and the group chairman, Phibion Gwatidzo said the significant difference is attributed to a net fair value gain recorded in 2017 amounting to US$1.9 million compared to a loss of US$69 000 in 2016.

"The significant difference is attributed to a net fair value gain recorded in 2017 amounting to US$1.9 million compared to a loss of US$69 000 in 2016.

"Operating expenses amounted to US$2.9 million compared with US$2.7 million for the same period last year, representing a 8% increase in costs.

" The significant increase came on the back of renovation work in some of the hotel property portfolio, which was expensed rather than capitalised," he said.

Gwatidzo added that the Group recorded a profit for the year amounting to US$3.0 million compared to US$1.0 million recorded in 2016.

"The Group recorded a profit for the year amounting to US$3.0 million compared to US$1.0 million recorded in 2016.

"Rental revenue earned for the 2017 financial period was at US$3.0 million compared to US$2.3 million for the same period last year.

"While overall all the properties performed better than last year, the total increase of 29% was mainly attributable to increases rentals from Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Hwange Safari Lodge and Caribbea Bay Hotel," said Gwatidzo.

Dawn Properties Board declared a final dividend of US$274 860, being US$0.000112 per share (0.0112 US cents per share) for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Zimbabwe

Authorities Summon Activists Who Planted Banana Trees in Potholes

The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has summoned and ordered activists from a Kadoma-based NGO to submit a… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.