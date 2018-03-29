Zimbabwe: Individual Cash Holding Limits Retrogressive

editorial

We all keep a little money at home for incidental expenses. Most of our cash is kept in a bank, rather than stashed somewhere in a pillow or piggybank at home.

People keep their money in banks because they trust it is safe there and that they can get it out when they want it.

But Zimbabweans have had the worst experience with the country's financial services sector since the start of the millennium, and now prefer to stash their money at home rather than at the banks. At least 30 financial institutions have collapsed since 2000, when the economy went into a tailspin due to economic mismanagement.