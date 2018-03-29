Zimbabwe: Ruvheneko Faces Six Months Jail Over Contempt of Court

A Harare businessman, Tafadzwa Musarara on Tuesday filed a High Court application seeking for the imprisonment of Radio and TV personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa for failing to obey a court order.

According to Musarara's court papers, Ruvheneko was in November last year ordered by the High Court to publicly apologize to Musarara following what was deemed defamatory remarks she posted on her twitter handle @RuvhenekoP.

Instead of apologizing to Musarara on the same twitter account, the applicant said Ruvheneko created another Twitter handle titled @RuvhenekoPari where she posted the apology.

Her newly created twitter account @RuvenekopariPari has 101 followers as opposed to the original one @RuvhenekoP which has 129 000 followers.

Through his lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza legal practitioners, Musarara approached the High Court seeking Ruvheneko's imprisonment for contempt of court.

"The respondent is guilty of contempt of court of the order of this honorable court granted under case number HC 9910/16 in that she has unlawfully disregarded the order of the court and refused to comply with it and has deliberately continued to prevent the applicant from enjoying his rights as established in the order of the court.She has refused to apologize in the manner captured in the order of the court,"reads part of the application which was delivered at the High court on Tuesday.

"It is accordingly ordered that the respondent is sentenced to 60 days imprisonment until compliance by by the respondent with in terms of the order of the court in HC 9910/16.Provided that the term of imprisonment is wholly suspended on condition to respondent complies with the order of the court in HC 9910/16.This order shall itself constitute and serve as a Writ for the arrest and detention of the respondent,"read Musarara's plea to the High Court.

The defamation case emanated from a radio debate Ruvheneko hosted on ZiFM stereo in May 2016 with #ThisFlag social movement leader pastor Evan Mawarire and Musarara as guests.

Musarara felt Ruvheneko did not protect him from the elusive cleric during the radio show.

Through her Twitter account, Ruvheneko later disowned the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) boss saying she had not invited him to the show.