Listed property investment and development firm, Mashonaland Holdings (Masholds), has received the green light from the pensions regulator to recover loans paid to two axed executives from their pensions.
Masholds board chairman, Ron Mutandagayi, confirmed the development to The Financial Gazette this week, saying they had received permission from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) to recover their money from the pensions of former chief executive officer Manfred Mahari and former finance director and company secretary, Nodzo Matsangura.