29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane - the Nkonki Pact Part 2 - Eskom's New Billion-Rand Consulting Deal for Essa & Co

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

When auditing firm Nkonki fell in the Gupta orbit via a management buyout funded by Salim Essa, things started going very right for it at Eskom. By Susan Comrie and Stefaans Brümmer for AMABHUNGANE.

National Treasury could hardly have been more explicit: lavish consulting contracts using weird and wonderful pricing models would no longer be tolerated.

For years Treasury had been trying, through memos and practice notes, to drum this into state-owned entities like Eskom - with little success.

Just over a year ago, a damning report warned Eskom that one of these contracts - where global consulting firm McKinsey was paid "at risk", meaning it would get a percentage of savings it identified - had left the power utility open to "excessive economic exposure".

Eskom faced a potential R2.8-billion claim for savings that might never materialise, the report warned, and was forced to settled for R1.6-billion.

Taking on another contract like that would be like going back for second helpings of cyanide.

But that is exactly what Eskom did.

In early 2017, Eskom signed a new "at risk" consulting contract with PwC, one of the world's largest auditing firms.

Tagging along for a potential billion-rand ride was local auditing...

South Africa

Jail for Woman Using Racist Slur Sets New Precedent

A South African estate agent Vicky Momberg was caught on video verbally abusing a black policeman. She used the word… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.