When auditing firm Nkonki fell in the Gupta orbit via a management buyout funded by Salim Essa, things started going very right for it at Eskom. By Susan Comrie and Stefaans Brümmer for AMABHUNGANE.

National Treasury could hardly have been more explicit: lavish consulting contracts using weird and wonderful pricing models would no longer be tolerated.

For years Treasury had been trying, through memos and practice notes, to drum this into state-owned entities like Eskom - with little success.

Just over a year ago, a damning report warned Eskom that one of these contracts - where global consulting firm McKinsey was paid "at risk", meaning it would get a percentage of savings it identified - had left the power utility open to "excessive economic exposure".

Eskom faced a potential R2.8-billion claim for savings that might never materialise, the report warned, and was forced to settled for R1.6-billion.

Taking on another contract like that would be like going back for second helpings of cyanide.

But that is exactly what Eskom did.

In early 2017, Eskom signed a new "at risk" consulting contract with PwC, one of the world's largest auditing firms.

Tagging along for a potential billion-rand ride was local auditing...