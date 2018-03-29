South Africa: Stormers Make 4 Changes for Loftus Trip

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has made four changes to his starting line-up to face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday (17:15 kick-off.

There are three changes to the backline and one in the forward pack for the South African Super Rugby derby.

SP Marais and Dillyn Leyds return from injury to take their place at fullback and wing respectively, while a rib injury to Dewaldt Duvenage means that Justin Phillips will start at scrumhalf, with Jano Vermaak returning from injury to provide cover on the bench.

The only change to the forward pack is a rotational switch between Steven Kitshoff and JC Janse van Rensburg, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni set to make his first appearance this season if he comes on as a replacement.

Fleck said they are determined to continue the winning momentum they have generated against the Blues and Reds at Newlands.

"The team has performed well to win our last two games, but we know that there are a number of areas in which we can still improve," the coach said.

"It has been another good week of training with a few key players returning from injury, so we are looking forward to the weekend which gives us another chance to make a step up in our game."

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Hanro Liebenberg, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Hendré Stassen, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Jano Vermaak, 23 Craig Barry

Source: Sport24