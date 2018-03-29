South Africa: Crime Intelligence - Who Is Major-General Peter Jacobs?

analysis

No sooner had news leaked that Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khela Sithole were about to announce that former Western Cape Crime Intelligence boss Major General Peter Jacobs has been pipped to lead the deeply divided and crime-ridden division, than one of his rivals, Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, complained he had been asked by Sithole to squash charges pending against Jacobs. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In June 2016, two senior officers in the Western Cape suddenly found themselves demoted and shafted. The demotions, which were later ruled illegal in the labour court, came soon after Western Cape Provincial head of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Peter Jacobs and Major-General Jeremy Veary, then provincial commissioner for detective services embarked on several high-profile investigations into corrupt CI officers and politicians.

Jacobs was replaced by Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo and Veary by Major-General Patrick Mbotho. The appointments were challenged by POPCRU in the Labour court where it emerged that Tiyo not only did not have a matric certificate but also had not been given security clearance for the highly sensitive position.

Mbotho, who has since been "transferred" after he allegedly mistakenly posted a pornographic video to an official SAPS WhatsApp group, was also named...