South Africa: A Ticking Time-Bomb for Cricket's Future

analysis

When Cricket Australia decided on Tuesday night they would impose yearlong bans on Smith and Warner and a nine month ban on Bancroft, this was perhaps a greater indictment on the ICC than the players themselves. Cricket Australia has, in effect, overruled the ICC's sanction of their own players, imposing a penalty that would be one the maximum penalties for a Level 4 offence in terms of the rules of the ICC.

The International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel (Code of Conduct) governs the conduct of cricketers and lists offences and sanctions that may be imposed in the event of the Code of Conduct being breached. Offences are ranked from Level 1, being the least serious, to Level 4 offences which are the most severe - carrying a penalty of anywhere between an eight match and lifetime ban.

Incredibly, the guidelines promulgated simultaneously with the Code of Conduct, describe Level 1 offences as "conduct of a minor nature" including "cheating during an international match". While certain instances of cheating may amount to a higher level of offence under this code, the mere fact that the ICC can deem any instance of "cheating during...