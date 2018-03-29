29 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Easter - IGP Idris Orders Massive Deployment of Police Personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered massive deployment of personnel throughout the country for crime prevention and control during the Easter celebration.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Thursday, said Mr Idris had directed Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of zonal commands and commissioners of police nationwide to be on ground throughout the celebration to supervise and implement the security arrangements.

Mr Moshood said the deployment would cover places of worship, recreation centres, venues of celebration, other public places and private facilities.

He noted that "consistent surveillance, intelligence gathering and continuous raid of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash and vulnerable points are already ongoing and will be sustained throughout the period.

"Vehicular and foot patrols and adequate visibility policing will also be embarked upon to guarantee safety of lives and property throughout the period."

The spokesman implored the public to cooperate with the police highway patrol teams, the Special Anti Robbery Squads and other police units deployed to prevent crime on highways and major roads across the country.

He said the personnel were under instructions to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travellers and other road users throughout the country.

He reiterated the assurance of the Nigeria Police Force's renewed commitment to ensure adequate safety of lives and property during the Easter period and beyond.

"The I-G, while wishing Christians across the country a happy Easter celebration, enjoins them to extol the virtues of Jesus Christ by propagating peace and love, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclination," the spokesman added.

