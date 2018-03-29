Egypt: Sisi Hails Turnout of Masses in Presidential Elections

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed Wednesday the turnout of Egyptians in the presidential election.

The voice of the masses of Egyptians will remain a witness - no doubt - that the will of our nation is prevailing with a force that does not know weakness," Sisi said on Facebook.

"The scenes of the Egyptians outside the polling stations will remain a matter of honor and pride for me and hard evidence of the greatness of our nation," he added.

Sisi's Facebook post followed the closure of polling stations across the nations on the final day of the polls.