Egypt: Antiquities Ministry - Luxor Haru Tomb to Be Fully Restored

A team of archaeologists at the Ministry of Antiquities will start restoration works of Haru tomb in Luxor that suffered a lot of damage since a massive quake hit the region in the year 72 B.C.

Head of the Central Restoration Administration at the Ministry Ghareeb Sonbol said the restoration works will include the tomb's main court, extending on an area of 20 square meters long and 16 meters width, as well as the tomb's pillars and walls.

He also pointed out that the wall's fractures will be fixed with the use of mechanical and chemical restoration techniques in order to strengthen the separated parts of the whole tomb's structure.

Haru, who lived in the seventh century before birth, was a sky and solar god from Upper Egypt which appeared long before the unification of Lower and Upper Egypt. He was even the actual ruler of Upper Egypt during the reign of the 25th Pharonic dynasty of the Nubians. Haru was also known to be the personal symbol of the pharaohs from Upper Egypt symbolizing protection and courage.

Haru tomb was discovered by an Italian archaeologists team in 1997 and since then artifacts found in the tomb revealed a lot of information on his role in the old history of Egypt.