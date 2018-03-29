29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Why the Vicki Momberg Racism Sentence Deserves Scrutiny

Estate agent Vicki Momberg was sentenced on Wednesday to an effective two years in prison, following a racist rant towards police and emergency service workers which was caught on camera in February 2016 and which occurred after Momberg had experienced a smash-and-grab. The sentence was applauded by many for its strong anti-racism message, but also raises important questions about justice and society. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Crimen injuria is defined as "the unlawful, intentional and serious impairment of another person's dignity". This was the crime of which estate agent Vicki Momberg was found guilty by the Randburg Magistrate's Court in November 2017, and for which she was sentenced to an effective two years in prison on Wednesday.

Momberg's four counts of crimen injuria were for racially abusing two 10111 call centre agents and police constable David Mkhondo, after seeking help following a smash-and-grab in North Riding in February 2016. In a video circulated on social media, Momberg is shown using the k-word numerous times and railing against "the calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg. She also declared repeatedly that she hated all black people.

Although the egregiousness of Momberg's words is undeniable, her sentence is surprising. A first offender convicted of crimen...

