South Africa: Meritocracy Must Rise in the ANC Youth League

analysis

It is in the best interest of the ANC for the ANC Youth League to go to its national elective congress this year, as the mandate of the current ANCYL NEC is coming to an end in September.

The ANC can't be talking about a youth vote while we, as young people, are led by the current ANC Youth League NEC, which does not even inspire confidence in some of its own members. How can they get the youth vote for the ANC if some of their members have lost confidence in them?

The current ANCYL NEC has been bypassed by too many events in the past and has failed when it comes to its role of implementing the twin tasks of the league, which are to champion interests of young people and rally them behind the banner of the ANC.

We need a militant and vibrant ANCYL. We need a vocal league that will talk on issues affecting young people and not be used to fight elders within the ANC as we have seen in the past.

We have had an ANCYL of a faction within the ANC and not a league of the ANC which will claim its...