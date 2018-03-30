Nigeria: Arms Saga - Dino Melaye Tells Police to Produce His Accusers Dead or Alive

Senator Dino Melaye has challenged the Nigeria Police to produce those who accused him of supplying arms to them dead or alive.

He also threatened to sue the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), if they were not produced.

The suspects; Kabiru Seudu (aka Osama) and Nuhu Salish (aka Small) were said to have escaped the 'A' division cell in Lokoja, around 3.21 am on Wednesday and forcibly went through the back door.

This is even as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris immediately ordered the removal of Kogi State Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, over the escape of the suspects.

Janga had, at a briefing in Lokoja on Wednesday, declared six suspects, including Melaye and Mohammed Audu, son of the late governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, wanted.

Melaye who is alledged to be in hidding, is now threatening court actions.