Uganda: Kampala Roads Are Death Traps - Report

Every year, more than 1.2 million people are reported killed in road traffic accidents around the world, while another 50 million are injured.

These alarming figures are real. Also, statistics show that about 90 per cent of all road crashes occur in low and middle-income countries. In Uganda, accidents are occurring in an environment where emergency response is low or non-existent.

The country's roads are so high-risk that one social media commentator noted, "Uganda is the only country where at a zebra crossing you have to look left-right-left before crossing".

This shows just how reckless motorists are in Uganda. A report released a few days ago by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) warned that with accidents increasing and killing more people, the country's resources are being lost.

The Road Safety Performance Review; Uganda records the highest number of accidents in the East African region with up to 10 people dying daily.

Twenty-four people are killed in every 100 road crashes, the report said. It is estimated that accidents cost Shs 4.4 trillion ($1.2 billion) in lost productivity and medical expenses annually, representing five per cent of Uganda's Gross Domestic Product.

THE FIGURES

Latest recorded road crash fatalities stand at 3,503, up from an average of 3,000 a few years ago. This is an 8.7 per cent increase. Such high numbers fly in the face of the national road safety policy of reducing fatalities to 1,400 by 2017.

As such, Uganda is unlikely to meet the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety of stabilising and then halving road crashes by 2020.

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users, constituting 40 per cent of road kill. In 2016, 1,354 pedestrians lost their lives, some of them being children knocked down on their way to school.

Motorcycle (boda boda) crashes now account for the highest number of victims. People killed in motorcycle accidents between 2011 and 2016 doubled from 570 to 1,170. In 2015, 5,543 riders were seriously injured.

Dr Andrew Naimanye, the national consultant and research leader, puts it all down to poor road safety culture. He blames this on weak leadership, declining priority allocation of resources and reduced interest in road safety matters.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Most roads in Uganda are also single-carriage two-way roads. This makes safe overtaking tricky and as the police regularly report, loss-of-control and head-on collisions are a top cause of carnage on the roads.

The UN report further says poorly maintained roads in terms of surface quality, markings and signs contribute to crashes. Naimanye observed that in urban areas, the roads are so narrow and saturated with traffic that dangerous driving on shoulders is commonplace.

Kampala Metropolitan area is catching up with the highways to Entebbe, Masaka and Jinja roads as a death trap. Challenges involving the mounting problem of axle load violations cannot be overlooked. On average in 2015, the percentage of overloaded trucks was 3.7 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent in 2014.

Overloaded trucks are an ever- present danger on the highway.

BODA BODA BUSINESS

Then, in the last decade, there has been exponential growth of boda boda business, filling in for an almost non-existent dependable public transport system.

Out of control boda bodas have aggravated congestion on central Kampala's streets while at the same time contributing to crime.

ROAD USER BEHAVIOUR

Driving standards in Uganda do not meet international standards partly because the driver licensing system is all but dysfunctional.

Driver instructors are products of the same chaotic system. Hardly regulated, they have tailored their training to pass an inadequate driver testing procedure, which at its most difficult includes reverse or box parking and road sign theory tests.

Traffic laws are not sufficiently enforced.

GOVERNMENT'S TAKE

Vincent Bagiire, the state minister for transport, says the government is addressing the issue.

"This report came from government after realising we had a problem. Government has not turned a deaf year; we agreed to partner the UN to bring attention to the matter," he said.

Bagiire said the UN report confirms findings of its own internal review commissioned last year. Action must be taken now, he said.

"The government has continued to invest in infrastructure, unfortunately that improved infrastructure has led to increased accidents," he said.

Citing Masaka, Bagiire said traffic police must be applauded for its Fika Salama (Arrive safe and well) campaign last years.

"For the first time in two decades there was only one bus accident registered on Masaka road," he said.

