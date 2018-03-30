29 March 2018

Nigeria: Adichie Wins Barnes & Nobel Award

Photo: Instagram
Chimamanda Adichie in New York Dress: The Muse Factory Earrings: FF Fine Jewellery
By Jayne Augoye

Award-winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Adichie, has received the 2018 Barnes & Nobel 'Writers for Writers' award.

The award was presented at Poets & Writers' annual dinner, In Celebration of Writers, on Wednesday evening, in New York City.

The Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award celebrates authors who have given generously to other writers or to the broader literary community.

The award, which is presented each year at Poets & Writers' annual dinner, is named for Barnes & Noble in appreciation of its long-standing support.

Adichie was honoured for her work with the Farafina Trust Creative Writing Workshop in Nigeria.

The Nigerian author was honoured alongside other writers, Steve Cannon, and Richard Russo.

Susan Isaacs is the chairman of Poets & Writers' Board of Directors and also the chair of the committee charged with selecting the honorees.

She said, "We receive nominations from writers, publishing professionals, and others in the literary community. From the information about the nominees and their accomplishments, we select three writers and an editor who exemplify Poets & Writers' core values: service, integrity, inclusivity, and excellence.

"This year's honorees are models of those qualities. The Board is delighted to be able to honour them. Their work makes me proud to be part of this community."

Poets & Writers adds, "The three writers we honor this year have not only expanded our horizons through their own writing, they are dedicated to supporting other writers and to bringing diverse voices into the literary conversation."

Adichie, who has been championing a "Wear Nigerian" campaign, was clad in a black and yellow outfit from Nigerian brand Muse Factory.

