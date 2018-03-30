30 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Couple Die 72 Hours to Daughter's Wedding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
...
By Editor

A Couple have been reported dead after their motorcycle collided with a commercial bus in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State 72 hours to their daughter's wedding. It was gathered that the incident occurred near Umuaja village in Ugwunagbo, which left many passengers of the bus wounded.

While the couple died on the spot, some of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the critically injured were reportedly referred to Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the tyres of the vehicle busted while the driver was said to have lose control of the car and in the process, rammed into the couple.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the daughter of the couple would be having her traditional wedding this weekend in their village. "We learnt that the bus was conveying traders from Aba to Umuaja in Ugwunagbo area through Ohanku when the ugly incident happened. They were said to be going to a popular market in the area known as Ahia Ohanku.

"The incident caused pandemonium in the area as youths of the area went berserk as they attacked both commercial buses and commercial tricycle operators. We learnt that peace has gradually returned, but one of the affected victim's daughter who will be having her traditional marriage this weekend couldn't hold it, that her parents who were on their way home were crushed to death."

Another source, who confirmed the incident, said it was not clear whether they have been able to recover the head of the man that was said to be missing. "What I can tell you is that, it was an ugly sight as many were seriously injured and in critical conditions. We learnt that one of the victims at the time we got news about them has taken three pints of blood and possibly to have more due to the volume of blood that she lost," the source added.

Nigeria

2018 Hajj Registration Deadline Extended

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended deadline for 2018 Hajj registration period to the end of… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.