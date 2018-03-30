29 March 2018

Kenya: Matiang'i, Boinnet and Kihalangwa Fined Sh200,000

IG Joseph Boinnet, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa.
By Maureen Kakah

High Court Judge George Odunga on Thursday ordered three top government officials to pay a fine for contempt of court over lawyer Miguna Miguna's detention.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, IG Joseph Boinnet and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa have been ordered to pay Sh200,000 each.

The money should be deducted from their salaries, the judge ordered.

The three officials had been summoned to appear before court over Dr Miguna's detention, but they did not.

They were required to explain the continued detention of Dr Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and failure to produce him in court.

They were convicted on Wednesday for contempt of court and were again summoned to appear for sentencing on Thursday morning.

But State lawyer Charles Mutinda said he could find the three officials to inform them of the summons.

