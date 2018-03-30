Nigeria: NAFDAC Arraigns Businessman for Importing Fake Insecticides

The National Drug Law Info Agency (NAFDAC) has charged a Lagos-based businessman, Obumneme Okpala (alias Okanu) before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on a three-count criminal charge of importation, possession and sales of fake and unregistered drugs.

According to the charge number FHC/L/380c/17 filed by NAFDAC, the defendant, Obumneme Okpala of block 188, plot 2054, Amuwo Odofin Estate, Lagos on October 13, 2017 imported fake drugs to wit; Kilit , Read -A-Dream , RoyalDream Insecticides and labelled the aforementioned products.

The offence committed is said to be contrary to section 1(a) of the counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods(Miscellaneous Provisions) Act Cap. C34, LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act.

Okpala was also alleged to at the same time and place found in possession of fake drugs products to wit; Kilit, Read-A-Dream, Royal Dream Insecticides and label of the aforementioned products and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(a) of the same Act.

When the matter came up for trial thursday, counsel representing NAFDAC, Mr. Umaru Shamaki, told Justice Muslim Hassan that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial as the first prosecution witness is in court.

Consequently, the first prosecution witness was called into the witness box.

The first prosecution witness, Mr Mayone Oghene, an investigation and Enforcement Officer with NAFDAC while being led in evidence-in-chief, told the court that on October 13, 2017, the enforcement unit of NAFDAC received a petition from some concerned citizens on the importation. wharehousing, distribution and sales of suspected fake Read-A- Dream, Kilit and Royal Dream Insecticides that were kept at block 118, plot 2,054 Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Oghene said immediately the agency received the information, the Deputy Director Chemical and Medical Devises constituted a team of the enforcement officers of NAFDAC, police detectives and riot policemen who stormed the premises.

Oghene said on getting to the premises the security man to the premises was met who told him that his boss, (the defendant) has just left.

The witness said on searching the premises, large quantities of the three products were found while attempts by the defendant to move the products to another hideout was foiled as the new location was uncovered and all materials were eventually evacuated to NAFDAC warehouse in Oshodi.

Meanwhile, Justice Muslim Hassan has adjourned further hearing in the matter till May 9 for the cross-examination of the witness by the defendant counsel.