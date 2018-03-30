Nigeria: Iei-Anchor Pension Grows Assets to N75 Billion

The management of Anchor Pension Managers Ltd, said it has set the company on a more solid ground in the area of better customer service delivery that has resulted in very significant growth in its Assets Under Management from N47billion in 2015 to over N75 billion 2016.

The company said this is in preparation for the take-off of the long awaited window transfer exercise which will enable contributors into the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) migrate from one pension fund administrator (PFA) to another of their choice.

The company has expressed optimism that its level of service delivery will at the take -off of the window transfer exercise ensure that it retains its customers and win overs customers from other companies.

Managing Director and chief executive of the company, Mr. Glory Etaduovie in a recent chat with journalists in Lagos said the company has grown its Assets Under Management from 47 billion in 2015 to 0ver N75 billion in 2016.

"We have wider clients outreach in most states. We have many corporate and government clients. We enjoy good relationship with them. "We entered the year 2017 with a lot of hopes and enthusiasm. Thus, we chose the - PRISM OF POSSIBILITIES. This was to further unlock our collective and individual potentials. We had great strides for the company, all stakeholders, but more so for our contributors - the tangibles and the intangible values," he stated.

According to him, in 2017, IEI-Anchor Pension bagged three awards for, one of the fastest growing PFAs, Innovative PFA of 2017 and the PFA of 2016.

He attributed this to the general overhaul of the company's operational system and business sense, adding, consequently, the company's complaint bureau received less and less complaints because of service turnaround time and renewed customers' sensitivity through training and retraining of staff for excellence and bridging of knowledge gap.

On the security of the pension funds, Etaduovie said "Our customers"fund are very secured for many reasons. "The regulator is up and doing in its monitoring exercise. There is a strong check system between PenCom, the PFAs and the fund custodians that triggers any anomaly.

He spoke on investment climate for pension funds saying the investment guidelines were clear and were mainly based on safety of fund first and fair returns. "This means that there is no wild adventure with contributors' money and future savings. Investment returns should however compete favorably above inflation figures," he stated

According to him, the year 2017, was a favorable year for investment returns. "Our investment returns for the activities of the year, was above the year 's inflation figures which stood at 16.54 percent on the average, while overall returns outperformed the MPR rate of 14 percent all year round. This helped us to reposition the effects of long tenured previously lower Government bonds yields where most PFAs are over-weighted. More weight is given to fixed income securities because of its safety. The returns however can be affected by the prevailing economic situations at entry point.

On the goals set by the company for itself in 2018, the IEI-Anchor pension boss said the company has chosen the theme "get the edge" adding,"We know we are not amongst the biggest PFAs, but this makes us smarter and nimble in our responsiveness to client needs. "That is the EDGE - the more personal touch. The Customer is the main thing - making the "main thing" the main thing. When they smile we smile.