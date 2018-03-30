30 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2018 Hajj - NAHCON Extends Registration Deadline

By Abdullateef Salau

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended deadline for 2018 Hajj registration period to the end of April.

A statement by Mrs Fatima Mustapha Mohammed for the management said the commission extended the deadline after series of appeals during town hall meetings to sensitize intending pilgrims.

It said the commission would use the extension to conclude further process for the announcement of 2018 Hajj fare. NAHCON said there would be no uniform Hajj fare for 2018 pilgrims. The package, it said, shall be in accordance with the services to be provided to the pilgrims by each state.

The commission therefore urged intending pilgrims to take advantage of the grace period to register and pay the package of last year before the announcement of 2018 Hajj package.

"The commission calls on the intending pilgrims to register before the stipulated deadline because no further extension would be granted by the commission thereafter," the statement said.

A delegation from the commission and states are already in Saudi Arabia to conclude arrangements on the final component of 2018 Hajj fare for announcement to the public, NAHCON said.

