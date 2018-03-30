30 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Oba of Benin to Pay Libya Returnees 3-Months Stipend

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has placed 78 Libya returnees from Edo state on a stipend of N20,000 each for a period of three months.

The monarch disclosed this yesterday in his palace when he received some of the returnees who were in his palace for assistance.

Oba Ewuare said apart from the allowances, his foundation ( Oba Ewuare Foundation) would also provide the necessary tools for those who had undergone skill acquisition training.

He expressed disappointment at the mentality of Nigerian youths, of seeking to make money quick through illegitimate means, saying that youths must embrace agriculture and other legal businesses to excel in the country

The monarch who lamented the attitudes of some parents towards illegal migration, but assured that the palace would employ all traditional means to eradicate the scourge.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Vincent David, said they were at the palace to seek assistance in the area of empowerment to start their business after acquiring the necessary skills from the government.

He commended the Oba for deploying traditional means to rescue trafficked victims from their slave masters.

