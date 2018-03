Luanda — Bus fleet will double in size in the coming days, as Luanda Transport Company (TCUL) pledges to provide 185 buses a day, against the current 70.

The pledge came from CEO of TCUL, Abel Cosme, on Wednesday.

The manager told ANGOP that at the moment the company has 240 buses, 25 of them for interprovincial routes, to meet the people's demand.

Abel Cosme, who regretted the poor profits of the firm, put the bus fare at AKz 50 per route, as stipulated by the government.